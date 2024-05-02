Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to aid reviving mosque in Azerbaijan's Gochahmadli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will take part in the restoration of a mosque in the village of Gochahmadli of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli region, the President of the Foundation of Turkic Culture and Heritage, Aktoty Raimkulova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the panel session Ensuring sustainable peace for revival and preservation of culture in post-conflict periods held within the framework of the VI Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

“Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty over all its lands. The country is now undertaking reconstruction and rehabilitation work. Our fund is very interested in contributing to these processes. "The Fund is preparing to participate in the restoration of the mosque in Gochahmadli village in Fuzuli district," Raimkulova said.

She also emphasized Turkic states' interest in participating in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Meanwhile, in Baku, the second day of the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is underway.

To note, a total of 700 guests from different countries around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction.".

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is being held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

