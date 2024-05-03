Saudi Arabia makes demands on Israel for truce in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Saudi authorities demanded the creation of a Palestinian state in order to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and normalization of relations with Israel, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says, Trend reports.

"Saudi Arabia has made clear that it has two demands for the normalization process with Israel: calm in the Gaza Strip and a path to a Palestinian state," he said.

He emphasized that resolving these issues is important for concluding a global agreement that the United States and Saudi Arabia are currently working on.