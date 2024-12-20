Azercell introduces the AI-powered “AI Chat Bot”!

Enhancing customer support with 24/7 instant assistance

Azercell, Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator, introduces another innovation to the local telecommunications market with the launch of its new AI-powered service - the “AI Chat Bot.” This advanced service is integrated into the Azercell mobile application, offering users unparalleled convenience and efficiency.

Starting today, the "AI Chat Bot" is available through the "Chat" section of the Azercell app, ensuring around-the-clock assistance for customer inquiries. Android users can already enjoy this feature, with iOS compatibility launching soon. Customers simply need to update their app to the latest version to access this transformative service.

Key Benefits of the “AI Chat Bot”:

- Instant inquiry processing

- Reduced waiting times

- Accurate and efficient responses

The latest app update also introduces a special section, allowing users to submit feedback and suggestions to further enhance the app’s functionality.

Building on its history of innovation, Azercell was the first in the market to launch an AI-powered virtual assistant, "AiCell," last year. Designed to communicate in Azerbaijani, "AiCell" independently handles a wide range of customer inquiries and seamlessly redirects requests to the IVR or a live operator when needed.

Both the "AI Chat Bot" and "AiCell" are continuously evolving to meet growing customer demands and set new standards for customer experience in the telecommunications industry.

Azercell remains at the forefront of technological advancements, dedicated to easing access to cutting-edge services and empowering the lives of its subscribers.

Update your Azercell app today and discover the transformative power of artificial intelligence!

For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/