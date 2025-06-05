NGOs blast anti-Azerbaijani smear campaigns in appeal to Swiss ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has addressed an open letter to Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan Thomas Stähli, Trend reports.

"In recent times, we have observed an expansion of anti-Azerbaijani activities in Switzerland as the Council of States (Senate) of the Swiss Parliament has promoted proposals under the guise of an 'international peace forum' that undermine peace and stability in the South Caucasus and support the revanchist stance in Armenia, including that of the Armenian Church.

The recent event in Bern, co-organized by the Swiss Protestant Church and the Armenian Church on 'Armenian heritage' in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, is viewed as part of this same series of actions.

We strongly condemn these slander campaigns based on hatred against Azerbaijan. Such actions do not contribute to peace and confidence-building in the region but instead fuel revanchism in Armenia and provide fertile ground for renewed separatist propaganda. Individuals involved in these events openly spread provocative rhetoric against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reviving outdated narratives and terminology. In particular, the Armenian Church demonstrates a special 'activism' in this matter. Unfortunately, instead of promoting reconciliation among nations, the Armenian Church insists on continuing hostility.

Such initiatives – especially when proposed or adopted by the parliament of a country like Switzerland, which claims to respect international law, or promoted by a part of Swiss society such as the church, and held on Swiss territory – become a clear example of double standards, contradicting the principles of objectivity and impartiality. In the 21st century, it is unacceptable to approach issues through the lens of ethnic and religious bias in the heart of Europe.

During the years of occupation, Azerbaijan’s cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh and East Zangazur was destroyed and desecrated by Armenia – cemeteries and mosques were razed. These acts have been documented by international organizations. The tangible cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people had also been systematically eradicated in the territory of Armenia. Yet, just as it remained silent in the past, the same Council of States continues to remain silent today, failing to condemn these events. On the contrary, it revives outdated narratives against Azerbaijan through unnecessary initiatives.

Why does the Swiss Council of States not show interest in the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War? Almost daily, civilians are killed or injured by landmines planted by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Why does the Swiss Council of States, in a country that is the depository of the 1949 Geneva Conventions – the cornerstone of international humanitarian law – fail to take a position on these grave violations?!

In particular, it is unacceptable for countries outside the region to approach these matters in a one-sided, biased, and racist manner. We strongly condemn such unwarranted interference and consider it a blow to the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Switzerland must not turn a blind eye to real, fair, and well-founded facts and become a platform for a slander campaign against Azerbaijan. The smear campaign against Azerbaijan and unwarranted interference in our country’s internal affairs must come to an end in Switzerland.

In light of the above, we ask that the indignation and protest of Azerbaijani civil society be conveyed to the relevant Swiss authorities. As representatives of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum – a platform uniting hundreds of Azerbaijani NGOs – we express our readiness to meet with you to discuss the matter in detail," the letter reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel