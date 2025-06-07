Kyrgyzstan's outbound euro transfers increase significantly

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Outbound euro-denominated money transfers from Kyrgyzstan saw strong growth in the first quarter of 2025, with the number of transactions rising moderately and the total volume increasing nearly eightfold year-on-year. Euro was among the four key currencies used in international transfers, while Bishkek remained the main hub for outbound flows.

