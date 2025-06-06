TBC Bank secures major investment to accelerate digital growth in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s digital finance sector is really hitting its stride as TBC Bank Group PLC reels in a significant investment to spread its wings and grow its fast-expanding operations in the country. A successful synthetic bond issuance is poised to light a fire under innovation, open the floodgates for SME lending, and solidify the group’s foothold in Central Asia’s largest economy.

