Iran’s imports trade with Türkiye grows in recent months
In the first month of the current Iranian year, Iran’s imports from Türkiye saw a remarkable increase of 64.6 percent in value and 12.7 percent in weight compared to the previous year. The main items imported included equipment, food products, raw materials, and textiles, while overall trade between the two countries grew significantly in value.
