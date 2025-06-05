Kyrgyzstan breaks ground on its first-ever wind power plant

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan has begun construction on its first wind power plant near Balykchy in the Karakol free economic zone, with an initial 1 MW turbine set to be operational by August 2025. The 100 MW project aims to boost clean energy supply in the Issyk-Kul region and support future exports under the CASA-1000 initiative.

