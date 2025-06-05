Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)

Society Materials 5 June 2025 22:10 (UTC +04:00)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A Friendship Concert between Azerbaijan and Oman was held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and the organization of Saida Khalilova, the Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Arab Countries for Oman, the State Committee told Trend.

The event was attended by around 300 guests, including Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Oman Rashad Ismayilov, embassy staff, local Azerbaijanis, and representatives of other nations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov highlighted the growing relationship between Azerbaijan and Oman, emphasizing that the opening of Azerbaijan's new embassy in Oman will further strengthen bilateral ties. He expressed that such events contribute significantly to deepening the friendship between the peoples of both countries.

Saida Khalilova, the Omani coordinator for Azerbaijanis, thanked the Azerbaijani government for its support in organizing the concert, noting that promoting Azerbaijani culture and arts in Oman increases interest in Azerbaijan.

During the concert, a group of teachers and students from the "Royal Conservatory of Music and Art," co-founded by Khalilova, performed works by famous classical composers. Foreign students performed the pieces of Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Fikret Amirov, Arif Melikov, and Tofig Guliyev, which was met with great appreciation.

Throughout the event, videos showcasing Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, tourism potential, arts, and historical landmarks sparked the interest of the guests. At the end of the concert, seven students from the conservatory received cash awards, five were given certificates, and others received gifts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more