Muscat’s stage lights up with Azerbaijan-Oman friendship concert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A Friendship Concert
between Azerbaijan and Oman was held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman,
with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and
the organization of Saida Khalilova, the Coordinator of the
Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Arab Countries for Oman,
the State Committee told Trend.
The event was attended by around 300 guests, including
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Oman Rashad Ismayilov, embassy staff,
local Azerbaijanis, and representatives of other nations.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov highlighted
the growing relationship between Azerbaijan and Oman, emphasizing
that the opening of Azerbaijan's new embassy in Oman will further
strengthen bilateral ties. He expressed that such events contribute
significantly to deepening the friendship between the peoples of
both countries.
Saida Khalilova, the Omani coordinator for Azerbaijanis, thanked
the Azerbaijani government for its support in organizing the
concert, noting that promoting Azerbaijani culture and arts in Oman
increases interest in Azerbaijan.
During the concert, a group of teachers and students from the
"Royal Conservatory of Music and Art," co-founded by Khalilova,
performed works by famous classical composers. Foreign students
performed the pieces of Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir
Hajibeyov, Fikret Amirov, Arif Melikov, and Tofig Guliyev, which
was met with great appreciation.
Throughout the event, videos showcasing Azerbaijan's rich
cultural heritage, tourism potential, arts, and historical
landmarks sparked the interest of the guests. At the end of the
concert, seven students from the conservatory received cash awards,
five were given certificates, and others received gifts.
