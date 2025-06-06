Analysts expect China’s role in Kazakh oil transit to grow further

Photo: KazTransOil

China has become a key player in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector over the past two decades, particularly in oil transit, according to a recent outlook by Teniz Capital Investment Banking. Chinese investments, primarily through state-owned CNPC, have been central to building the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline - the first route for Kazakh oil exports independent of Russia.

