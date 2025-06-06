Analysts expect China’s role in Kazakh oil transit to grow further
Photo: KazTransOil
China has become a key player in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector over the past two decades, particularly in oil transit, according to a recent outlook by Teniz Capital Investment Banking. Chinese investments, primarily through state-owned CNPC, have been central to building the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline - the first route for Kazakh oil exports independent of Russia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy