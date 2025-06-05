Azerbaijan's Central Bank eliminates thousands of counterfeit banknotes in 2024
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has let the cat out of the bag, revealing that it has pumped over 5.73 billion manat into circulation while pulling the rug out from under 5.86 billion manat over the past year. The CBA kept its nose to the grindstone in the fight against counterfeit currency, pulling 379 phony national banknotes and 503 foreign currency bills out of circulation.
