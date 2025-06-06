Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan sees growth in money transfers to Kazakhstan

Economy Materials 6 June 2025 06:00 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan sees growth in money transfers to Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. The volume of money transfers sent from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan via international money transfer systems (IMTS) reached 2 billion Kazakhstani tenge ($4.35 million) in April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank indicates a notable 25 percent uptick in transfer activity relative to the preceding month, escalating from 1.6 billion tenge ($3.48 million) in March to 2 billion tenge ($4.35 million) in April.

In the aggregate, during the month of April in the fiscal year 2025, Kazakhstan processed a total of 55,300 inbound transactions through the International Merchandise Trade System (IMTS), culminating in a financial influx of 19.3 billion tenge, equivalent to approximately $42 million. In juxtaposition to March 2025, the influx of remittances experienced an uptick of 3.1 percent, concurrently with a transaction volume escalation of 15.4 percent.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more