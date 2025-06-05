Azerbaijan's smartphone imports from China declines in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan's smartphone imports from China decreased both in volume and value, with a 16.6% drop in quantity and a 6.6% decline in cost compared to last year. Despite the decline in Chinese imports, overall imports of smartphones to Azerbaijan continued, with major shipments coming from China, the US, and other countries.

