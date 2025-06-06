Georgia elevates non-oil import from Azerbaijan in 4M2025
From January through April 2025, Georgia imported $105.8 million worth of non-oil products from Azerbaijan. This marks a 32 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Georgia ranked as the third-largest destination for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports during this time.
