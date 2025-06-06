Global cryptocurrency market unveils its most recent valuation insights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 1.61 percent in the last 24 hours, to $102,968.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 5.54 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,459.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name Value (USD) Change in the last week, % Bitcoin 102,970.3 -1.61 Ethereum 2,459.98 -5.54 Tether USDt 1.0012 +0.15 XRP 2.1326 -2.53 Solana 147.449 -3.12 BNB 637.7 -4.35 USDC 0.9994 -0.01 Dogecoin 0.22904 -6.49 Cardano 0.6392 -5.37 TRON 0.276291 +1.35 Pi 0.6182 -4.27 Chainlink 13.18 -3.95 Hedera 0.16422 -1.38 Toncoin 3.0628 -3.61 UNUS SED LEO 8.8266 -0.69 Stellar 0.2606 -1.63 Avalanche 19.34 -3.73 Sui 2.9993 -5.61 Litecoin 83.87 -4.04 Shiba Inu 0.00001223 -4.02

