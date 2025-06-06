Global cryptocurrency market unveils its most recent valuation insights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.
The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 1.61 percent in the last 24 hours, to $102,968.
In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 5.54 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,459.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:
|
Name
|
Value (USD)
|
Change in the last week, %
|
Bitcoin
|
102,970.3
|
-1.61
|
Ethereum
|
2,459.98
|
-5.54
|
Tether USDt
|
1.0012
|
+0.15
|
XRP
|
2.1326
|
-2.53
|
Solana
|
147.449
|
-3.12
|
BNB
|
637.7
|
-4.35
|
USDC
|
0.9994
|
-0.01
|
Dogecoin
|
0.22904
|
-6.49
|
Cardano
|
0.6392
|
-5.37
|
TRON
|
0.276291
|
+1.35
|
Pi
|
0.6182
|
-4.27
|
Chainlink
|
13.18
|
-3.95
|
Hedera
|
0.16422
|
-1.38
|
Toncoin
|
3.0628
|
-3.61
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
8.8266
|
-0.69
|
Stellar
|
0.2606
|
-1.63
|
Avalanche
|
19.34
|
-3.73
|
Sui
|
2.9993
|
-5.61
|
Litecoin
|
83.87
|
-4.04
|
Shiba Inu
|
0.00001223
|
-4.02
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel