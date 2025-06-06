Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Global cryptocurrency market unveils its most recent valuation insights

Economy Materials 6 June 2025 15:28 (UTC +04:00)


Sadig Javadov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 1.61 percent in the last 24 hours, to $102,968.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 5.54 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,459.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name

Value (USD)

Change in the last week, %

Bitcoin

102,970.3

-1.61

Ethereum

2,459.98

-5.54

Tether USDt

1.0012

+0.15

XRP

2.1326

-2.53

Solana

147.449

-3.12

BNB

637.7

-4.35

USDC

0.9994

-0.01

Dogecoin

0.22904

-6.49

Cardano

0.6392

-5.37

TRON

0.276291

+1.35

Pi

0.6182

-4.27

Chainlink

13.18

-3.95

Hedera

0.16422

-1.38

Toncoin

3.0628

-3.61

UNUS SED LEO

8.8266

-0.69

Stellar

0.2606

-1.63

Avalanche

19.34

-3.73

Sui

2.9993

-5.61

Litecoin

83.87

-4.04

Shiba Inu

0.00001223

-4.02



