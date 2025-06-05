Central Bank of Azerbaijan registers major growth in securities market activity in 2024
Azerbaijan’s securities market saw strong growth in 2024, with total trading volume reaching 72.4 billion manat ($42.5 billion) — a 2.6-fold increase from 2023. The Baku Stock Exchange recorded significant gains across corporate and government securities, while public offerings and bond issuances continued to rise, signaling robust investor activity.
