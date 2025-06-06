Azerbaijani diaspora holds "Flame Rhythms" concert in Vienna, Austria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. A concert titled "Flame Rhythms", presented by the "Jangi" pop folklore ensemble, was held in Vienna, Austria, on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora said, Trend reports.

The concert took place with the support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund and the organization of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating in Vienna.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Austria, international organizations, local public, media representatives, Azerbaijanis living in that country and music lovers.

Before the performance, the masters of art were informed about May 28 - Independence Day, and it was specially emphasized that Azerbaijani music will be performed for the first time in one of the most modern concert halls in Vienna, MuTh.

The Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund Akram Abdullayev and the Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center Leyla Gasimova were thanked for their support for this initiative.

The "Jangi" pop folklore ensemble, led by People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, tar player and oud performer Mirjavad Jafarov, performed a repertoire consisting of jazz compositions, composers and folk songs based on Azerbaijani mughams.

The sounds of Azerbaijani national musical instruments such as tar, oud, tutek, zurna, balaban and naghara gave special beauty to the presented works.

The classical jazz, pop, ethno-jazz, and national Azerbaijani music performed at the concert left a pleasant impression on the audience.

Some Austrian guests said that they were hearing Azerbaijani music for the first time and were fascinated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel