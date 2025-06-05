Azerbaijani CBA reveals its earnings from handling foreign exchange assets in 2024
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raked in a cool $491.6 million from juggling foreign currency assets in 2024. The investment portfolio brought home a 4.5 percent return for the year. The official foreign exchange reserves took a hit, dropping to $10.96 billion, a decrease of $653.5 million, thanks to market sales and the ups and downs of exchange rate fluctuations.
