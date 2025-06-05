EBRD greenlights Bulgaria’s new five-year strategic plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)’s Board of Directors has approved a new strategy for Bulgaria which will guide the Bank’s investment and policy engagement in the country for the five years to 2030, Trend reports via EBRD's latest reports.

Manuela Naessl, Head of the EBRD in Bulgaria, said that three main themes of work in Bulgaria over the next five years are also priorities for the government: accelerating the transition to a green economy, increasing competitiveness through innovation and deepening financial markets, and strengthening economic resilience and regional integration.

The Bank is a major investor in Bulgaria that also provides advisory support to the Government and mobilizes further private investments alongside its financing. The new strategy aligns closely with Bulgaria’s national priorities and EU commitments.

Having invested over 4.7 billion euros in Bulgaria to date, the EBRD remains committed to supporting sustainable infrastructure, private sector growth and inclusive development.

In 2024, the EBRD’s investments in Bulgaria more than doubled, reaching 272 million euros from the previous year’s 114 million euros, across 20 projects. Over 90 percent of those investments were allocated to Bulgaria’s green transition. And all EBRD projects in Bulgaria targeted the private sector, underlining the Bank’s mission to support private enterprise development.