Azerbaijan's currency reserves adequate to ensure economic stability till late 2026, CBA says
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan issued 5.73 billion manat ($3.38 billion) and withdrew 5.86 billion manat ($3.46 billion) last year. Cash in circulation grew 0.76% to 17.44 billion manat ($10.29 billion). Currency reserves of 8.9 billion manat ($5.25 billion) will meet demand through 2026.
