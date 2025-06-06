Azerbaijan celebrates National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan recently marked its National Day at the Expo 2025 World Exhibition in Osaka, Japan, Trend reports.

The event opening the National Day featured speeches by Koji Haneda, Japan’s Ambassador and Commissioner General for Expo 2025, and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and the country’s Commissioner General for Expo 2025.

Koji Haneda highlighted Azerbaijan’s important role as a key link between Asia and Europe. He praised Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, inspired by the famous Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi’s poem Seven Beauties, for showcasing the country’s culture and development to the Japanese public.

Anar Alakbarov spoke about the long history of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. He noted that Azerbaijan’s participation in World Expos started in Hanover in 2000 and continues today in Osaka. He also mentioned that Azerbaijan’s pavilions in Milan and Dubai were awarded and consistently ranked among the most visited. Alakbarov added that Azerbaijan was the first country to sign the participation agreement for Expo 2025, and its pavilion is now one of the most popular attractions.

The celebration included a concert featuring Azerbaijani artists.

Guests toured both the Japanese and Azerbaijani pavilions. Azerbaijan’s pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, is part of the Expo's "Connecting Lives" section and centers on the theme Seven Bridges for Sustainability. Nizami Ganjavi's Seven Beauties inspired the pavilion's concept, highlighting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, commitment to technological innovation and sustainable development, and openness to dialogue. The pavilion also features a "Tree of Friendship", symbolizing the bond between Azerbaijan and Japan.

Expo 2025 opened on April 13 and will run for 184 days, with an expected 28 million visitors.