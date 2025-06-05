EBRD steps up support for reliable water in Tajikistan’s Kulob

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing additional funding to support ongoing improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure in Kulob, Tajikistan. The project aims to modernize key facilities and ensure reliable, around-the-clock access to clean drinking water for local residents, while also improving water conservation.

