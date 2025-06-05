EBRD steps up support for reliable water in Tajikistan’s Kulob
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing additional funding to support ongoing improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure in Kulob, Tajikistan. The project aims to modernize key facilities and ensure reliable, around-the-clock access to clean drinking water for local residents, while also improving water conservation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy