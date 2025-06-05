QazaqGaz and CNPC explore joint strategies to enhance gas resource base

Photo: QazaqGaz's official telegram

QazaqGaz and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) sat down at the table to hash out plans for deepening their partnership in Kazakhstan’s gas sector. They chewed the fat about teaming up to tap into new gas fields, cooking up strategies to pump up Kazakhstan’s gas resources, and tightening the screws on energy security with a steady supply and cutting-edge technologies.

