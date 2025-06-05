Iran quantifies Russian backing in expanding gas projects
Russia plans to invest $8 billion in Iran’s gas projects, with $5 billion already secured under a broader bilateral agreement, according to Iran’s ambassador to Russia. Talks are ongoing for the remaining $3 billion and potential gas swap arrangements. The deal also includes cooperation in energy, technology, and regional security.
