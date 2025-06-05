S&P Global assesses Uzbekneftegaz’s role in nation's growing gas market

S&P Global has upgraded Uzbekneftegaz’s credit profile, reflecting strong state ownership and support, but notes challenges ahead as Uzbekistan plans to liberalize its gas market. The company remains a key player in the country’s energy sector, supplying most of its natural gas and contributing significantly to the state budget, though shifting market dynamics and production declines pose risks to its future role.

