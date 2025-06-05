Uzbekistan, China’s Lushang Group discuss prospects for large-scale investment projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov rolled up his sleeves and sat down with a delegation from the Chinese state-owned corporation Lushang Group to chew the fat about the bright prospects for launching large-scale investment projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The proposed initiatives encompass the establishment of state-of-the-art logistics hubs, advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and the creation of cutting-edge educational institutions.



At the culmination of the assembly, both parties underscored the significance of enhancing bilateral discourse and delineated the forthcoming actions for pragmatic collaboration within the parameters of the articulated initiatives.

Founded in 1992 in China’s Shandong Province, Lushang Group is a major state-owned enterprise operating in various sectors, including trade, healthcare, finance, logistics, education, and investment. The company currently holds total assets worth $185 million.

