Azerbaijani official reveals tally of Chinese companies making their mark in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Nearly 300 Chinese companies are operating in Azerbaijan as of May 1, 2025, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, said at the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We invite Chinese companies to participate in the development of the liberated territories.

These territories have significant economic and tourism potential. The application of China’s technological solutions during the reintegration process will be mutually beneficial for both sides.

Over the past five years, our non-oil and gas sector has grown by 26 percent, while the additional value created in the non-oil and gas industry has increased by 1.5 percent," he said.

