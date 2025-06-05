Iranian Khodro’s passenger car production capacity slows down
Iran's Pars Khodro Automotive Manufacturing Company saw a 4.7% decrease in passenger car production during the first two months of the current Iranian year, producing around 13,400 vehicles. However, the overall production by Iran's top three automakers increased by 3.6%, reaching a total of 137,337 cars in the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy