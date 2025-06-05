Iranian Khodro’s passenger car production capacity slows down

Iran's Pars Khodro Automotive Manufacturing Company saw a 4.7% decrease in passenger car production during the first two months of the current Iranian year, producing around 13,400 vehicles. However, the overall production by Iran's top three automakers increased by 3.6%, reaching a total of 137,337 cars in the same period.

