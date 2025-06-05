Empowering Leadership: Kapital Bank leaders participate in Money 20/20 Europe and global development program

Placing the professional and personal development of its employees among its top priorities, Kapital Bank launched the “Leading for Organizational Impact” program in September 2024 as part of this ongoing commitment to leadership excellence. Designed for an 18-member leadership cohort, the program is delivered in partnership with the globally renowned Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), a leading institution in the field of leadership development. Structured across three comprehensive modules, the program equips participants with both theoretical and practical leadership skills aligned with global trends and cutting-edge management approaches.

As part of the initiative, Kapital Bank’s leadership team recently participated in hands-on sessions in Amsterdam, engaging with senior executives from prestigious financial institutions such as ING, Lloyds Bank London, and OTP Bank.

Notable sessions included discussions led by Ivar Lammers, Global Head of Financial Crime Compliance at ING Bank; Bart Jansen, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Customer Experience at ING Bank; Samantha Emery, Director of Payments & Innovation at Lloyds Bank London; and Aleksandra Brdar Turk, Director of Banking Operations at OTP Bank. Topics explored included modern banking trends, financial crime prevention, AI-driven solutions, and advancements in customer experience.

In continuation of this leadership development focus, between June 2-5, 2025, members of Kapital Bank’s executive team also took part in the Money 20/20 Europe Forum, one of the world’s foremost events in global payments and financial technologies through a strategic partnership with Visa.

During the forum, the bank’s leaders actively engaged in knowledge sharing with international banking peers, explored emerging trends in digital banking and fintech, and participated in specialized workshops showcasing the latest sector innovations.

Sharing her insights on the initiative, Fərqanə Məmmədova, Member of the Management Board and Chief Human Capital & Organizational Development Officer at Kapital Bank, stated: "One of the core principles of our leadership DNA is the continuous pursuit of self-leadership, learning, development, innovation, and alignment with global best practices. In an increasingly competitive and dynamic financial market, it is vital for us to stay attuned to the best global practices and integrate them effectively. I believe that both this leadership program and our participation in a premier international event like Money 20/20 Europe will further enhance our leaders’ strategic thinking and contribute to the sustainable growth of our bank. For us, building global leadership capabilities and embracing innovative approaches is not merely a choice, it is an integral part of our leadership journey.”

Money 20/20 Europe is one of the largest and most influential global events in financial services and technology. The forum brings together leading banks, fintech companies, payment platforms, and regulatory bodies to foster innovation, drive digital transformation, and promote new models of industry collaboration.