IMF urges continued financial sector vigilance and structural reforms in Georgia
According to the IMF, Georgia’s banking sector remains well-capitalized and profitable, with the implementation of the 2021 Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) recommendations nearing completion. Nonetheless, the Fund warns that long-standing and emerging financial risks require continued vigilance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy