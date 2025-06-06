Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees growth in its compulsory medical insurance fee revenues
Unemployment insurance fees in Nakhchivan rose to 1.8 million manat ($1.06 million) from January to May. This is 6.4% higher than last year. Medical insurance fees grew 8.5% to nearly 12.4 million manat ($7.32 million).
