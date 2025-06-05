Iranian airports boost cargo transportations
In the first month of the current Iranian year, cargo transportation through Iran’s airports increased by 30 percent, reaching approximately 6,330 tons, compared to 4,860 tons during the same period last year. Mashhad Airport led the volume with 2,720 tons, followed by Shiraz and Tabriz airports, reflecting a significant boost in Iran’s air cargo operations.
