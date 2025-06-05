SOFAZ fully implements transfer to state budget in 5M2025

In the first five months of this year, Azerbaijan’s state budget hit the jackpot thanks to a hefty contribution from the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ). A grand total of 6.04 billion manat ($3.56 billion) was handed over, hitting the nail on the head with a perfect 100 percent of the planned allocation.

