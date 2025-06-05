Azerbaijan's social insurance contributions see notable growth in 5M2025

In the first five months of the year, Azerbaijan saw a significant rise in mandatory state social insurance contributions, reaching nearly 2.6 billion manats—an increase driven by employment formalization. Contributions from non-budgetary organizations, as well as payments for unemployment and health insurance, also recorded double-digit growth.

