ING flags potential rate hike in Kazakhstan amid lingering inflation risks
Photo: Official website of ING GROUP
Analysts from ING report that the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) held the base interest rate steady at 16.5% due to recent stabilization of the Kazakhstani tenge. However, they do not rule out a rate hike in the second half of 2025 if inflation rises above forecasts.
