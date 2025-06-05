ING flags potential rate hike in Kazakhstan amid lingering inflation risks

Photo: Official website of ING GROUP

Analysts from ING report that the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) held the base interest rate steady at 16.5% due to recent stabilization of the Kazakhstani tenge. However, they do not rule out a rate hike in the second half of 2025 if inflation rises above forecasts.

