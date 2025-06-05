Azerbaijan announces funds returned to depositors of local Gunay and Mugan Banks

Efforts continue to develop a risk-based system for calculating bank insurance premiums in Azerbaijan. In 2023, depositors of bankrupt Gunay and Mugan Banks recovered nearly all their insured deposits. By the end of 2024, over $20 million and $117 million were paid to their depositors.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register