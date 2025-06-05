PashaPay and Turkish Sipay sign Cooperation Agreement in Amsterdam to boost regional fintech cooperation

The collaboration will facilitate cross-border fintech innovation and expand access to digital financial services across Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

During Money 20/20 Europe in Amsterdam, PashaPay – Azerbaijan’s leading fintech company, known for its widely-used m10 app and its role within the Bir ecosystem – and Sipay, the fastest-growing fintech company in Türkiye, entered into a strategic Cooperation Agreement to promote cross-border fintech innovation and expand access to digital financial services.

The agreement was formalized on June 3, at Money 20/20 Europe—one of the world’s leading fintech gatherings—where PashaPay is showcasing the Bir ecosystem.

In a joint press release, the two companies announced that the partnership is set to deepen regional financial cooperation by enabling mutual market access, integrating technology platforms, and collaborating on global payment connectivity.

As part of the agreement, both companies will collaborate to expand access to digital financial services, support inclusive economic participation, and facilitate seamless transactions for individuals and businesses operating across both countries.

Samir Mammadov, CEO of PashaPay, said:

"This collaboration is an important step towards building a more integrated and inclusive digital economy in the region. By partnering with our brotherly Türkiye’s Sipay company, we are not only creating new opportunities for users of PashaPay’s digital wallet application, m10, but also supporting the daily lives of citizens, families, and businesses in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and beyond the region by facilitating international money transfers."

Semih Muşabak, CEO of Sipay said:

“We are proud to partner with PashaPay, a company that shares our vision for a more connected, inclusive, and innovative financial ecosystem. This collaboration represents an important milestone in our regional strategy and will allow us to deliver seamless digital financial solutions across borders—starting with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and expanding further into new markets.”

About PashaPay

PashaPay, part of the Bir ecosystem, is a leading fintech platform offering users innovative, fast, and secure financial solutions through its m10 digital wallet and MilliÖn payment terminals. The company has also prioritized the development of cashless payments and the expansion of innovations in the field of financial technologies in the country.

www.pashapay.az

About Sipay

Founded in 2019, Sipay is an innovative fintech company that designs products and services tailored to meet the financial needs of businesses and individuals. Sipay provides a platform where companies can manage and monitor their entire financial landscape from a single point, ensuring impartial access to all financial options. This enables companies to make the best decisions while managing today’s challenges and preparing for the future.

www.sipay.com.tr