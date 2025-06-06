Azerbaijan's revenues from methanol sales to Italy skyrocket in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan exported 18,430 tons of methanol to Italy from January through March 2025, earning $5.57 million. Although export volume slightly declined by 117 tons (0.6 percent) compared to the same period last year, revenue rose sharply. The value of exports increased by $2 million, marking a 57.2 percent year-on-year growth.
