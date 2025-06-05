Azerbaijani Central Bank wraps up its financial dealings in 2024 with tidy profit

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reported revenues of 1.06 billion manat ($628 million) for 2024 under IFRS. A hefty slice of the pie came from juggling foreign currency assets and raking in interest income. The CBA wrapped up the year with a tidy net profit of 720.9 million manat, which translates to a cool $425.3 million in the bank.

