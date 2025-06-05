Azerbaijan, China set to launch joint venture in tech sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Azerbaijan's Dream Group and China's Digital Team Technology Ltd. to establish a joint venture, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference.

The MoU was signed by Kamran Allahverdiyev, the Chief Executive Officer of Dream Group, acting on behalf of Azerbaijan, and Zhang Yi, the co-founder of Digital Team Technology Ltd., representing the interests of China. The strategic partnership seeks to enhance bilateral economic synergies within the technological domain between the two nations.

