Azerbaijani diaspora funds release of book on Armenian massacres in Türkiye's Igdir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The book "Armenian Massacre in Igdir through the Eyes of Witnesses" by Ziya Zakir Acar, head of the Association for the Survival and Support of the Igdir-Azerbaijani Language, History and Culture Community and the Igdir Azerbaijani House, has been published in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora said, Trend reports.

The author of the foreword to the book, published with the committee's financial support, is its first deputy chairman Valeh Hajiyev.

The book, intended for a wide audience in Turkish and English, tells about the terrible massacres committed by Armenia in Igdir and surrounding cities through the words of witnesses.

It provides extensive information about the subsequent fate of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly expelled from Western Azerbaijan and settled in Igdir in particular.

The facts of genocide were confirmed by the mass graves and eyewitness accounts discovered with the participation of the Turkish media in the towns and villages of Igdir province - Oba, Tuzluca, Hakmehmet, Kulluk, Dize, Arapkiri and Gedikli.

It was noted that dozens of mass graves were also discovered in other settlements during the excavations.

The publication proved with facts that present-day Armenia is an ancient Turkish homeland and that the toponyms of Western Azerbaijan were falsified by Armenia.

