Tajik, Russian free economic zones ink MoU to create joint ventures

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 6. Muhammadzoda Muhammad Sulton, Head of Tajikistan’s Sughd free economic zone (FEZ), and Maksim Trofimenko, Head of Russia’s Voronezh FEZ, signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at facilitating the creation of joint ventures and strengthening trade and investment cooperation between the two regions, Trend reports via the administration of the Sughd region.

The document was signed within the frame of an official visit of the Sughd region delegation to Russia’s Voronezh region. During a meeting with Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev, the two sides discussed opportunities for expanding interregional ties in key areas such as industry, agriculture, tourism, education, and culture. They emphasized the importance of deeper collaboration between businesses and public institutions.

An entrepreneurial symposium was convened during the visit, aggregating stakeholders and decision-makers from both factions. The symposium elucidated the economic viability of the Sughd region and underscored synergies for collaboration in the enhancement of logistics infrastructures, amplification of export activities, and the elevation of the tourism domain.



The Tajik delegation conducted a comprehensive site visit to several pivotal industrial and logistics entities in Voronezh, encompassing the Pyaterochka distribution hub, Global Drinks manufacturing facility, Kobil Group, and Maslenitsa corporation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel