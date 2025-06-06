Saipem eyes expansion and energy transition projects in Central Asia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Central Asia is a region of increasing strategic relevance for Saipem. We see strong opportunities to expand our presence - both through direct project involvement and strategic partnerships, said Ernesto Ferlenghi, Saipem’s Country Manager for Romania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, in an interview with Trend.

With decades of experience in complex onshore and offshore energy projects, Saipem is positioning itself to play a leading role in building the infrastructure that connects Central Asia’s landlocked energy producers to international markets. The company’s core strengths lie in engineering and project delivery across pipeline systems, LNG logistics, refineries, and energy transition assets.

"Saipem plays a pivotal role in enhancing energy connectivity between Central Asia and global markets," Ferlenghi noted. "Through our engineering and project delivery capabilities, Saipem contributes to building resilient, efficient infrastructure that connects landlocked producers to international markets - particularly through pipeline corridors, LNG logistics, and industrial hubs".

As environmental standards evolve globally, Saipem is also bringing its low-carbon expertise to the region. "We also bring experience in low-carbon solutions, helping align regional projects with evolving environmental and decarbonization standards that are increasingly required by global investors and buyers," he said.

The company’s current focus is on sectors where it can deliver high technical and integrated value - from pipeline systems and upstream processing facilities to refining and the integration of renewable energy into conventional infrastructure. In parallel, Saipem is exploring industrial decarbonization, hydrogen development, and carbon capture solutions tailored to the region’s energy transition goals.

"We are already active in Azerbaijan and are evaluating opportunities in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where national roadmaps support both energy exports and sustainability-driven investments," Ferlenghi added. He emphasized that Saipem aims to foster long-term partnerships in the region, based on local content, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

"Our goal is to build long-term local content partnerships while delivering quality, safety, and innovation - with special attention to environmental issues".