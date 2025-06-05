Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 5 June 2025 15:48 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to law on introduction of unified system of passports for cultural heritage
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan is set to implement a unified passport system for cultural heritage under a recent amendment to the "Law on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments", approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The amendment outlines that the rules for the passporting of immovable monuments and the format of the passport will be determined by the relevant executive authority. The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with approving the rules and passport format within two months and will subsequently report to the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.

