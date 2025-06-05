SHE Congress 2025: leading beyond the moment (PHOTO)

On May 22, 2025 the Heydar Aliyev Centre once again became a hub of purposeful dialogue as SHE Congress 2025 welcomed hundreds of leaders, thinkers, and changemakers for a day defined by vision, clarity, and connection. Now in its seventh year, the Congress has firmly established itself as a platform where leadership is not just discussed, but redefined.

Under the theme “Beyond Now – Creating What Lives On,” this year’s edition moved beyond surface-level inspiration, inviting participants to confront deeper questions of legacy, intention, and value. What do we carry forward? And what will still matter years from now?

The event opened and closed with remarks from Tatyana Mikayil, founder of SHE Congress, whose words captured the essence of the gathering: “We are not here to chase what’s urgent — we are here to build what matters. A mono world has no future. In a time of polarised narratives and rigid expectations, SHE Congress makes one thing clear — true progress comes not from separation, but from collaboration. Can we stop fighting with each other, and start respecting each other’s space, choice, and power?"

Professor Hijran Huseynova reflected on the broader societal impact of the platform:

"SHE Congress has once again demonstrated the importance of collective responsibility in building a more inclusive and respectful society. Education, economic opportunity, and the ability to make informed choices are not only women's issues — they are matters of national development. When women are equipped and supported, entire communities thrive. The strength of this Congress lies in its ability to bring together diverse voices with one common purpose: to create meaningful, lasting change."

Among the most powerful moments were speeches of Gunay Jalilova, Deputy CEO of Yelo Bank, Shirin Aliyeva, Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer of Azercell Telecom and of course panel of the “Currency of Impact” featuring Yasemin Bedir, Division President at Mastercard; Umut Shayakhmetova, CEO of Halyk Bank; Natia Turnava, Governor of the National Bank of Georgia; and Gular Pashayeva, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan — a high-level conversation that underscored how values-driven leadership translates into lasting economic and social change.

This year’s Congress was made possible thanks to the support of dedicated partners — first and foremost the Heydar Aliyev Centre, whose ongoing commitment to culture, innovation, and dialogue continues to elevate SHE Congress year after year. We also extend our sincere gratitude to Yelo Bank, Mastercard, Bosch, Azercell, Baku Media Centre whose belief in legacy-driven leadership has shaped the very foundation of this event. These are not just logos, they are co-builders of change.

As the day came to a close, it left behind more than conversation — it left behind intention. The kind that doesn’t fade with applause, but grows into action. Because the true impact of leadership is not what we say today — it’s what still echoes tomorrow.