Young talents compete for social impact - Trendyol and PASHA Holding organize Ideathon (PHOTO)

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, in partnership with PASHA Holding, organized an ideathon titled “Hack for Social Impact.” The event brought together nearly 100 alumni of PASHA Holding’s “Əlaçı” scholarship program.

The initiative aimed to promote socially oriented activities, support the development of digital solutions that drive social impact, foster inclusivity, and raise awareness around social and environmental issues.

Participating teams developed innovative ideas across various areas, aiming to enhance the quality of life for vulnerable population groups. They explored creative and tech-driven solutions to pressing social challenges.

At the end of the event, the most innovative ideas with the strongest social impact were awarded. First place went to the “SocioSapiens” team for their smart mobile app “YoldAIq”, designed to facilitate safe and independent urban mobility for people with disabilities within the city. Second place was awarded to the “Mindsbridge” team for their “SƏS” platform idea, which provides psychological support and rehabilitation services to women affected by domestic violence. Third place was claimed by the “Thundersbolt” team for their “QayğıBot” project, an innovative solution aimed at supporting elderly individuals and those experiencing social isolation.

The winning teams were awarded by Trendyol.

Trendyol continues to contribute to society through its sustainability and social impact programs in the countries where it operates. Education plays a key role in PASHA Holding’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Trendyol and PASHA Holding jointly implement various social impact initiatives.