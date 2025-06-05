Kazakhstan’s Sarytogan deposit gains EU backing
Photo: The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan
The European Union has granted strategic project status to Kazakhstan’s Sarytogan graphite deposit, signaling strong support for investment and cooperation. This move aims to secure critical material supplies for the EU’s green and digital transition, with investments estimated between $62 million and $344 million.
