Kazakhstan’s Sarytogan deposit gains EU backing

Photo: The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan

The European Union has granted strategic project status to Kazakhstan’s Sarytogan graphite deposit, signaling strong support for investment and cooperation. This move aims to secure critical material supplies for the EU’s green and digital transition, with investments estimated between $62 million and $344 million.

