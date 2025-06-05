Azerbaijani investors set sights on Kazakhstan’s booming finance market, KASE says
Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site
Institutional investors from Azerbaijan are increasingly turning their attention to Kazakhstani financial instruments, especially Eurobonds and the KASE index, according to Yermek Mazhekenov of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. While retail investor activity remains limited, KASE and the Baku Stock Exchange are considering pilot cross-listings to boost cooperation and raise the profile of Kazakhstani issuers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy