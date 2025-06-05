Azerbaijani investors set sights on Kazakhstan’s booming finance market, KASE says

Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site

Institutional investors from Azerbaijan are increasingly turning their attention to Kazakhstani financial instruments, especially Eurobonds and the KASE index, according to Yermek Mazhekenov of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. While retail investor activity remains limited, KASE and the Baku Stock Exchange are considering pilot cross-listings to boost cooperation and raise the profile of Kazakhstani issuers.

