Kazakhstan capitalizes on tourism boom with new flights from South Korea
Kazakhstan has expanded direct flight connections with South Korea to strengthen tourism ties. Kazakh tour operators met with South Korean companies to enhance cooperation, supported by visa-free travel and active destination promotion. These efforts have led to increased interest from South Korean visitors.
