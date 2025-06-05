Kazakhstan sees surge in China cargo transit, fueling Middle Corridor momentum

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In 2024, cargo transit through Kazakhstan from China reached a record high since 2013, continuing a trend of steady growth. Most shipments were made by rail, with China being the main sender of goods. Key cargo included transport vehicles and electrical equipment. Growth was notably supported by increased shipments to Uzbekistan and the EU, while transit to Russia decreased.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register